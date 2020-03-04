Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $822,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 103,941 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 63,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,109,000 after buying an additional 70,386 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Integra Lifesciences stock opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.45, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $395.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.51 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $249,435.75. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $29,187,401.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,970,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 527,528 shares of company stock valued at $31,236,192 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IART shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

