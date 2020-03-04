CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.35% of CRA International worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CRA International by 55.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 77,013 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CRA International by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in CRA International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 35,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CRA International by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in CRA International by 5.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRAI opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $365.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. CRA International, Inc. has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $58.19.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.14 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. CRA International’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

CRAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of CRA International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

CRA International Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

