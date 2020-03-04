Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 396 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

GPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

GPI opened at $82.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.76. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.77 and a twelve month high of $110.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.84.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 10.98%.

In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $3,108,900.00. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total transaction of $533,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,575 shares in the company, valued at $15,534,308.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,156,850. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

