Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 86,409 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Luminex were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Luminex by 512.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Luminex by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Luminex by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $143,297.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at $939,105.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMNX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Luminex to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Luminex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -302.44 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average is $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.49. Luminex Co. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $27.40.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.27 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. Luminex’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.43%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

