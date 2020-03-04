Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Hallmark Financial Services were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 860.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hallmark Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

