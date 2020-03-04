Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,625 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 37,210 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.07% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,607.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period.

BBBY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.28 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.07.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $19.57.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.17%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

