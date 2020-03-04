Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,656 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.07% of Cadence Bancorp worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CADE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,282,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,649,000 after acquiring an additional 328,146 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 354.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 72,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $2,043,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In other news, Director Marc J. Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $403,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $403,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph W. Evans acquired 5,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $79,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 391,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,979.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 35,887 shares of company stock valued at $568,170. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cadence Bancorp stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cadence Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $23.22.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.15 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

