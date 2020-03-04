Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 4,691 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,228 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,691 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 155.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

CVLT stock opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -112.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.97.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $176.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. CommVault Systems’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

