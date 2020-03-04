Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.55 Million Holdings in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in PolyOne during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in PolyOne by 30.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in PolyOne by 204.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PolyOne by 1,017.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in PolyOne during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $99,715.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 103,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,390.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

POL opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. PolyOne Co. has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.67.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PolyOne Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.93%.

POL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

