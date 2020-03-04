56,251 Shares in Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hi-Crush at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hi-Crush in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hi-Crush in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hi-Crush in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hi-Crush by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hi-Crush in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hi-Crush from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Hi-Crush from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Hi-Crush from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Hi-Crush has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

NYSE HCR opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Hi-Crush Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

About Hi-Crush

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

