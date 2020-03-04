Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 2,100 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,374,505,000 after acquiring an additional 156,993 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Netflix by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,602,776,000 after acquiring an additional 348,403 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,840,863 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $595,648,000 after acquiring an additional 80,169 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,397 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $595,174,000 after acquiring an additional 32,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,120,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $362,514,000 after purchasing an additional 44,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $426.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.00.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $368.77 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $393.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $361.29 and a 200 day moving average of $313.05. The firm has a market cap of $167.21 billion, a PE ratio of 89.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357 over the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

