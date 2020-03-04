Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 77.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,592 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,706,000 after purchasing an additional 247,051 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.14.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $157.79 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.22 and a 1-year high of $174.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.88 and a 200 day moving average of $149.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.