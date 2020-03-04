Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 35,903 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,903 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.12% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 37.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14,520 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 24.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1,770.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 184,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 174,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 35.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.23. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $48.81.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The company had revenue of $76.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.78 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.17%. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In other news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $2,277,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,867.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

