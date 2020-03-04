Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 40,604 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,604 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.59% of BRT Apartments worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 358.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,138 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. 33.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. BRT Apartments Corp has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $256.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

