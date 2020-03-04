Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 700 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.43% of Village Super Market worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 861.9% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 157,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 141,355 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 16,181 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 1,143.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VLGEA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Village Super Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Village Super Market from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Village Super Market stock opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78. Village Super Market, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $301.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $407.40 million during the quarter.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.