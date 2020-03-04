LSV Asset Management Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 2,072.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.16% of National HealthCare worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 15,614 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at $762,000.

NHC opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $89.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

In other National HealthCare news, COO Robert Michael Ussery sold 1,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $109,013.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,784,232.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

