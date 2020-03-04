Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Position Increased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,806,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,158,000 after purchasing an additional 799,082 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $709,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 294,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after acquiring an additional 148,008 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $432,586.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,388,821.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $72.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $77.55.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.87 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.85%.

ELS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

