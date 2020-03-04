Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires Shares of 67,714 JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 67,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 475.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.99.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JBLU. Deutsche Bank lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $38,559.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,095.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $46,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,657,022.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,727 shares of company stock valued at $208,067 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.