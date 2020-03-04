Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.16% of P H Glatfelter as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 4,867.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLT opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. P H Glatfelter Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $641.14 million, a PE ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.73.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $230.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. P H Glatfelter’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)

