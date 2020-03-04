Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,509 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,793 shares of company stock valued at $26,498,355 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $109.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.38. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Paypal’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.97.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

