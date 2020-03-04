Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 3,002 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,277,000 after acquiring an additional 263,282 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 116.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 362,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 195,610 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $5,467,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 220,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $2,929,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARNA. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kevin Robert Lind sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 10,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,480. Insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

ARNA stock opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.57. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $41.32 and a one year high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.90 and a current ratio of 16.90.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.30% and a return on equity of 34.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

