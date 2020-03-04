Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.11% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the third quarter worth $439,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 103.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 183,688 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 143.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 522,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 307,910 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the third quarter worth $2,355,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 24,776 shares during the period.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WDR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waddell & Reed Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

WDR stock opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $933.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.85 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.