Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 55,500 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,500 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.07% of Ladder Capital worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 798.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

LADR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.10 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

NYSE:LADR opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 77.18 and a current ratio of 51.60. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $86.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.79%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

