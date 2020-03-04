Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 19,700 Shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.08% of Global Net Lease worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,360,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,137,000 after purchasing an additional 280,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,695,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,069,000 after purchasing an additional 130,109 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 706,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 40,403 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 690,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 332,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 46,150 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNL opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95. Global Net Lease Inc has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $21.71.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.44 million. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

