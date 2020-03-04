Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,622 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPY. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Oppenheimer by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Oppenheimer by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Oppenheimer by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 46.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPY opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $314.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.04. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.85.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $1.05. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $295.88 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

