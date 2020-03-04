Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 23,100 Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.60% of Consolidated Water worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWCO. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 1,173.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the third quarter worth about $251,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 416.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,065 shares in the company, valued at $265,393.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water stock opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 13.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.08 million, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.54. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $18.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

