Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stock Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth about $2,633,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 359.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on USNA. TheStreet upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $69.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.76. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $101.04.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.46 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $130.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $109,716.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,654 shares in the company, valued at $287,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $176,173.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,501.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,587 over the last 90 days. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.