Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 23,400 Shares of Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.55% of Cumulus Media worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMLS. TheStreet lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Cumulus Media stock opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.73. Cumulus Media Inc has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

