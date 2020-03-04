First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 6,765 Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Washington Prime Group were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 291,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 233,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WPG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:WPG opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. Washington Prime Group Inc has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $486.82 million, a PE ratio of -51.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.46%. Washington Prime Group’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

Washington Prime Group Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

