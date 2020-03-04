Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stake in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.33% of Vishay Precision Group worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $41.90.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.25 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins sold 4,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $117,283.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

