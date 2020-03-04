13,000 Shares in Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) Purchased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.93% of Neurometrix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Sabby Management LLC raised its position in Neurometrix by 15.4% in the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 934,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 124,730 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NURO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NURO stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.89. Neurometrix Inc has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

