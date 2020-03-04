Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Holdings in Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 29,310 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.72% of Rocky Brands worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $721,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 83.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 18.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 28.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 11.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

RCKY opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $179.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.31. Rocky Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $34.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

RCKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

