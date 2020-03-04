Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Stock Holdings Cut by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nordic American Tanker were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 39,762 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,853 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 27,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 101,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tanker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of Nordic American Tanker stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Nordic American Tanker Ltd has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $5.28.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.97 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

Nordic American Tanker Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

