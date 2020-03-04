First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Takes $82,000 Position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 14.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 18.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 123,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 19,211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 13.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 11.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 299,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter.

BCX opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $8.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

About BlackRock Resources and Commodities

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

