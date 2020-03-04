First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $101,000 Stock Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GFI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 2,832.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

GFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0668 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.