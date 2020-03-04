MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Stock Position Decreased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period.

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $8.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

