First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 5,240.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 593,788 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 138,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 79,172 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of -379,000.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.17. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $6.42.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. Analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, January 6th. New Street Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.81.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

