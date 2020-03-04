First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,272 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,697,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,746 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 133,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $4.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

