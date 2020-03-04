First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $119,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1,484.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 44,525 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after purchasing an additional 320,800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN MVF opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.