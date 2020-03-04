Gables Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,734 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.6% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,465,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,592,882,000 after purchasing an additional 429,310 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,561,852,000 after purchasing an additional 746,243 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,656,477,000 after purchasing an additional 279,674 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,295,460 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,619,894,000 after purchasing an additional 965,260 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra raised their target price on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $164.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $1,314.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

