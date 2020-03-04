Huber Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Huber Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,024 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.0% of Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

MSFT stock opened at $164.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1,314.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $108.80 and a 1-year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

