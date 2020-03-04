Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Takes $986,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,250 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000. Microsoft accounts for about 1.1% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,260 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 307,441 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 155,978 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Microsoft by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,211,031 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,137,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,441 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

MSFT stock opened at $164.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,314.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

