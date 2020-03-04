Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,978 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.7% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after buying an additional 1,800,778 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,465,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,592,882,000 after buying an additional 429,310 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,561,852,000 after buying an additional 746,243 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,656,477,000 after buying an additional 279,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,295,460 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,619,894,000 after buying an additional 965,260 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

MSFT stock opened at $164.51 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,314.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.