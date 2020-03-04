Fmr LLC Grows Stake in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.11% of ONE Gas worth $54,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in ONE Gas by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas stock opened at $85.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.49. ONE Gas Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.54 and a fifty-two week high of $96.97.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.92 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.30%. ONE Gas’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OGS. Cfra raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.57.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

