Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,205,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,597 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $54,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 84,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $236,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.32 and a 52 week high of $64.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 16.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.30% and a return on equity of 34.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Robert Lind sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,536 shares of company stock worth $1,679,480 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

