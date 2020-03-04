Fmr LLC Has $57.97 Million Stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,416,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 436,300 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 3.81% of 2U worth $57,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in 2U by 664.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,819,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,822 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth $37,273,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth $20,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in 2U by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,406,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,456,000 after acquiring an additional 882,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in 2U by 1,248.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 559,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 517,803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TWOU opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. 2U Inc has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $74.37.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 2U Inc will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWOU. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

