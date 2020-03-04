Fmr LLC Buys 199,700 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,032,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,700 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $57,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Cognex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cognex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Cognex by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Cognex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 31,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cognex by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

CGNX stock opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average of $51.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $39.98 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.96.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $3,627,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,627,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

