Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.51% of Ingevity worth $55,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,725,000 after acquiring an additional 48,589 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ingevity by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,305,000 after acquiring an additional 83,898 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 821,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36,975 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 516,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,135,000 after buying an additional 26,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 418,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,608,000 after buying an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO D Michael Wilson acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.12 per share, with a total value of $488,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diane H. Gulyas acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.21 per share, with a total value of $48,210.00. Insiders purchased a total of 11,818 shares of company stock valued at $736,165 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NGVT shares. ValuEngine raised Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ingevity from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

NYSE NGVT opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. Ingevity Corp has a 1-year low of $42.67 and a 1-year high of $116.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Ingevity had a return on equity of 48.02% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ingevity Corp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

