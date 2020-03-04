Fmr LLC Has $55.09 Million Position in 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,638,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,878 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.92% of 360 Finance worth $55,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in 360 Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $10,969,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in 360 Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in 360 Finance by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in 360 Finance by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 59,494 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in 360 Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $32,107,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

360 Finance stock opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24. 360 Finance Inc has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 360 Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 360 Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

360 Finance Company Profile

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

