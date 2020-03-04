Fmr LLC Trims Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110,313 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.23% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $56,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lowered Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.69.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $134.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.37 and a 1 year high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.86%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $210,920.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,284.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.